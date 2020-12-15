Katsina school attack: Two missing students killed by bandits ― Survivor

A parent of a missing student, Hajia Faiza Hamza Kankara, said the survivor student stated this while giving an account of his ordeal in the hands of the captors.

The grieving parent said the student told them that the bandits feed them with leaves and beat them like cattle.

She also said the student told them that students still missing stands at over 500 saying whoever said the number of missing children is 10, is a liar.

According to her, “my son, Usman Lawal Tahir is in SS2 class. He is still missing.

“One of the students who returned yesterday (Sunday night) said they were 520 that included two that were killed and him who escaped.

“So whoever says the missing children were 10 lied.