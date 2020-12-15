One of the abducted students escaped

The Defence Headquarters has said one of the students abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, last Friday by unknown gunmen has escaped from the abductors.

Major-General John Enenche, Coordinator of Defence Media Operations,, disclosed this in an interview on Monday.

“Out of that 333, before I came into the studio, one escaped out of wherever they kept them,” Enenche said on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The Defence spokesperson also confirmed that 333 students were missing following the attack on the school on Friday night.

“The principal reported that he had 839 in the boarding house; and as at the time they were abducted, shortly after that, some came back and it was about five hundred plus that did not return.

“As at 2 pm yesterday (Sunday), the students that could not be accounted for reduced to 333,”he noted, corroborating the figure earlier released by the Katsina State Government.

Enenche said the kidnappers ferried the student away from the school via motorcycles, adding that security agencies are working to ensure the students are rescued alive.

“They were moved on the motorcycles they (gunmen) brought and after a short distance, some of them continued with the motorcycles, others dismounted.

“That is their usual characteristics – those abductors. It is the same system; the same approach they used. There was no evidence, no information about them using other modes of transport,” Enenche said.

The incident has continued to draw condemnation from several quarters, with the United Nations calling for the unconditional release of the students.