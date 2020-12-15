Tell Nigerians if Buhari is dead, Senior Pastor begs Daddy G.O Adeboye

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, on Monday, begged the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye to tell Nigerians whether or not President Muhammadu Buhari is alive or dead.

Pastor Giwa made the call through In a statement while reacting to the abduction of over 300 schoolboys in Katsina State, begging “Pastor Adeboye and those who supported the APC to win the 2015 election to tell Nigerians whether or not President Muhammadu Buhari is alive or dead.”

The cleric also urged the service chiefs to cover their faces in shame over the abduction of more than 300 schoolboys in Kankara, Kastina State.