Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Tell Nigerians if Buhari is dead, Senior Pastor begs Daddy G.O Adeboye

Younews Ng December 15, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 65 Views

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, on Monday, begged the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye to tell Nigerians whether or not President Muhammadu Buhari is alive or dead.

Pastor Giwa made the call through In a statement while reacting to the abduction of over 300 schoolboys in Katsina State, begging “Pastor Adeboye and those who supported the APC to win the 2015 election to tell Nigerians whether or not President Muhammadu Buhari is alive or dead.”

The cleric also urged the service chiefs to cover their faces in shame over the abduction of more than 300 schoolboys in Kankara, Kastina State.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Lagos begins sale of rice @ lower price before Xmas (N20,000 per 50kg bag)

The Lagos State Government says it will begin the sales of rice before Christmas celebration ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.