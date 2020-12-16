Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Aare Ona-Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams ordains as Apostle @ C&S

December 16, 2020

Aare Ona-Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams was ordained as an Apostle by The Saviour’s Ministry World Wide (Cherubim & Seraphim ). Under Baba Aladura His Eminence (Dr) Prince Solomon Adeniran Aluko (JP).

Being a generalisimo, expected to be deep in mythological power,  and as traditionalist, many are asking questions on how he would combine it all.

A commentator asked rhetorically : All hail the latest ordained Apostle of Cherubum and Seraphim church, the Aare Ona Kakanfo himself, Aare Gani Adams. With a special anointing, a Muslim and traditionalist can also be an ordained Apostle, according to C & S ?

