Aare Ona-Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams ordains as Apostle @ C&S

Aare Ona-Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams was ordained as an Apostle by The Saviour’s Ministry World Wide (Cherubim & Seraphim ). Under Baba Aladura His Eminence (Dr) Prince Solomon Adeniran Aluko (JP).

Being a generalisimo, expected to be deep in mythological power, and as traditionalist, many are asking questions on how he would combine it all.

A commentator asked rhetorically : All hail the latest ordained Apostle of Cherubum and Seraphim church, the Aare Ona Kakanfo himself, Aare Gani Adams. With a special anointing, a Muslim and traditionalist can also be an ordained Apostle, according to C & S ?