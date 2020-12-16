Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking: Buhari Reopens Seme Border, 3 Others, Sustains Ban on Rice Importation

Younews Ng December 16, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of a committee for the reopening of four land borders with immediate effect, while others will be reopened in due course.

The Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, made the disclosure after the 28th virtual meeting, which the President attended from Daura, Katsina.

The Council meeting was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
According to Ahmed, restriction on the importation of some commodities, like rice and other products, would however continue.

The borders opened for now include Seme and Mfun borders in the Southwest, Ilela and Maigatari borders in the Northwest.

