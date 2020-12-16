BREAKING: Panic over gas leakage near PUNCH office

A gas pipeline leakage along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has caused panic among residents of Arepo, Magboro, and other neighbouring communities.

As of the time of filing this report, the gas is still leaking near The PUNCH Newspaper axis of the expressway.

It was reported that the gas pipeline ruptured on Wednesday during construction works on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

A resident of Forthright Gardens Estate Omobolaji, said that a loud sound was heard around 9:30 a.m.

According to him, the pipeline eruption caused panic as many residents of the estate rushed out of their apartments.

Already, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Nigeria Gas Company and Ogun State Fire Service, are working to stabilise the situation, according to NEMA boss, Ibrahim Farinloye.

Meanwhile, NEMA has appealed to commuters and people around Arepo to comply with safety measures taken to safeguard their lives and property.

The agency said gas supplies to the pipeline have been shut down to suffocate the supply line while fire service is on standby to forestall any emergency.

“People are enjoined to endure the inconveniences of safety measures so far put in place,” the agency said.