The federal government has said Nigerians should expect to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January 2021.

The minister of health, Osagie Ehanire said technical working group in the ministry is working on which vaccine will best suit Nigeria considering that the country has no -80 degrees freezers.

The Federal Government had last week announced that it has put machinery in places preparatory to the country receiving 20 million COVID-19 vaccine early next year.