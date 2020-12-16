Lawyer & wife, another person murdered in Benue !

Three persons, among them a lawyer and his wife, have been killed by suspected herdsmen following an attack at Agboughul in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The incident, according to residents, occurred in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 15, 2020.

The lawyer was identified as Moses Udam.

This attack comes a few days after four persons were killed and seven others injured by suspected herdsmen at Tse Angbande, a suburb of Makurdi.

The incidents have created anxiety with fears of renewed attacks by herdsmen.

Governor Samuel Ortom has condemned the renewed attacks and killings by suspected herdsmen.

He stressed that the killer herdsmen are from neighbouring countries, warning that the killings will not be allowed under his watch and security agents will be deployed to the affected communities.

“These terrorist herdsmen, who most of them are not Nigerians, found their way into Nigeria and are killing people.

“This will not be allowed under my watch. We will continue to work with security people and ensure we stop this.

“Because livestock agro-rangers are doing well these herdsmen have decided to target them. This is not right,” Ortom said.

He however asked the Federal Government to step up plans and strategies to stamp out terrorism and armed herdsmen who have been terrorising the state since 2009 and have refused to obey the state open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law of 2017.