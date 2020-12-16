Makinde Empowers Amotekun To Fight Insecurity ‘In Absence Of State Police’

Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has

handed over 33 operational vehicles and 396 motorcycles to the Oyo State Security Agency popularly known as Operation Amotekun.

He handed these to Amotekun for the effective take-off of its operation in the state just a day after he gave 25 vehicles to the police and Operation Burst.

He lauded Amotekun at the handover ceremony in Ibadan saying the impact of the security agency was being felt all over the state.

This came after the state witnessed abduction of two Indians as well as Lebanese in quick succession. Criminal herdsmen also killed prominent farmer and politician, Dr Fatai Aborode, last Friday.

He said, “If we cannot get state police now, this country will get there, I am sure. We have community policing, but we need to do better than that. But, in the absence of the state police, we have our own Amotekun Corps and the operatives are doing very well.

“I’ll like to say to the Amotekun corps that I am really proud of you. When we came into government on May 29, 2019, there was no Amotekun corps but today, your impact is being felt by all of us, ” he added