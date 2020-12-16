Makinde knocks Tinubu, Says Nigeria Does Not Need Yoruba Presidency Now

The Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has said Nigerians need adequate security and restructuring of the country much more than who occupies the presidency.

The governor, who taunted Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who has started running around the country because of his presidential ambition, said he would soon know better.

Makinde, in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, was quoted to have spoken in Ibadan at the handover of 33 operational vehicles and 396 motorcycles to the Oyo State Security Agency, popularly known as Operation Amotekun.

Makinde said, “I have heard some of our political leaders jostling around and saying they want to become the president of Nigeria in 2023.

“I think what we need at this stage is to secure our people and restructure Nigeria. It does not matter who is the president in Abuja. In a restructured Nigeria, every corner of the country will feel the impact of government. That is what we need.

“May God protect those running around for presidency till 2022. By that time, we will meet and, by then, we will get to know whether it is restructured Nigeria or Yoruba presidency that we really need.”

Although he did not mention Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress leader had been travelling to some parts of the country while his foot soldiers have been going round to solicit support for his presidential ambition.