Outrage as FG gives 2 wks for SIMs re-registration or be blocked

Nigerians, home and abroad,are reacting to the same social media platform to express their opinion on the new policy direction.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says telecommunications companies have 14 days to block SIM cards not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN).

Citing a statement by the NCC, Bashir Ahmad, special assistant to the president on new media, disclosed this on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given telecommunications operators (MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9Mobile and others) in the country two weeks to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN), the Commission has said in a statement,” the presidential aide tweet.

All SIM cards are expected to be registered with NIN before the end of the year 2020.

The Nigerian Communications Commission has commenced the implementation of the new Subscriber Identification Module Cards rules in the country.

The NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adinde said the implementation followed the earlier directive on the suspension of new SIM registration by network operators by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami.

He said the Minister had convened an urgent meeting of key stakeholders in the communications industry.

According to him, the meeting had in attendance the NCC Management, National Information Technology Development Agency, National Identity Management Commission and CEOs of Service Providers in the industry.

He said the need to consolidate the achievements of the 2019 SIM registration audit and improve the performance to sanitise sector was exhaustively discussed at the meeting.

He also disclosed that all stakeholders agreed that drastic measures have become inevitable to improve the integrity and transparency of the SIM registration process.

Adinde said to this end, the following decisions were taken for immediate implementation by all Network Operators: “Affirmation of the earlier directive to totally suspend registration of NEW SIMs by all operators.

“Operators to require all their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update SIM registration records.

“The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks, commencing December 16 and ending by December 30.

“After the deadline, all SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks.

“A Ministerial Task Force comprising the Minister and all the CEOs (among others) as members is to monitor compliance by all networks

“Violations of this directive will be met by stiff sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.”

Adinde urged Nigerians to ensure that their NINs were captured in their SIM registration data, adding that all inconveniences which might be occasioned by the directive were deeply regretted.