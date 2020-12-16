Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sagamu agog for Obisanya as he retires

Younews Ng December 16, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 78 Views

Scholars of international repute, movers and shakers of industry , high- ranking government functionaries, teachers, egg heads and prominent
captains of different professions who had passes through  Mr Mofoluso Ayo Obisanya,  a teacher of teachers in Ogun State,  are expected in Sagamu, Ogun State on Wednesday , December 16, 2020.

Graduation for 2020 set of teachers poised for retirement in Ogun state. It is the 20th Anniversary.

The Retirement reception kicks off with activities at the school where he served last Soyindo community high school .

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Outrage as FG gives 2 wks for SIMs re-registration or be blocked

Nigerians, home and abroad,are reacting to the same social media platform to express their opinion ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.