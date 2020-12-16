Trending Issues as Buhari visits farm, yet to visit Kankara !

When the video of the President visiting his farm surfaced on Monday, the President’s spokesperson, Shehu, had argued vehemently that the President was not aware as of Saturday morning when he went to his farm.

“We arrived on Friday evening in Daura. The President went to his farm at 6 am or thereabouts when the report had not broken out. So, for anyone to now say he has chosen to visit his cows, instead of the parents of the students, is mischief.

“Let me tell you; we are careful about one thing. We don’t want politics to divert attention from rescuing these boys. So all this ‘touts’, we will ignore them because the focus is on rescuing these boys. By God’s grace, they will be freed, and when they are back with their families, we will engage in politics,” Shehu had argued.

He did not, however, disclose whether Buhari had plans to visit Kankara or not.

On Sunday, he also claimed that only ten students were with the bandits.

A social analyst disagrees “Is it not funny that President Buhari who is in Kastina state had to send a message to his aides who are in Abuja to come to Kastina to pay a visit to the school where students were kidnapped in Kastina state, while he who is in Kastina state had to go visit cows?

A social media commentator in Buhari’s defence said “PMB is human afterall. If you get to Kankara village itself the families of the missing or kidnapped boys will be inspecting their cows by now. Haka Allah ya kadara, “That is how God destined it”, is the crutches by which the Hausa Hausa Muslim faithfuls live. We can argue that he is supposed to be more proactive in his decision making by replacing the service chiefs. We can argue that the corruption in the military is militating against the war against BH and banditry. But we must be careful how we make issues of non issues. How we chase shadow and let go of the substance.