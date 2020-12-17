Border closure didn’t achieve anything – Abuja chamber of commerce

The President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, has said that the eventual reopening of borders by the Federal Government was a decision that should have been taken earlier considering the devastating impact on the economy.

He said, “The failure of the closure to yield intended target of the government calls attention to the need for government to always consult widely before adopting a policy option. The border closure decision was hastily taken without adopting the standard practice in policy formulation process.

“We want to note that the closure has inflicted a lot of damage on small businesses which depend for raw materials on cross border trade. Many SMEs had collapsed and many genuine businessmen ran out of market.”

He added, “Worst still, the closure did not stop smuggling, leading to double loss for the nation.

“It is particularly sad that even when the policy failure has Been established, the government waited until compelled by AFCTA to reverse the border closure decision. In the spirit of AfCTFA, Nigeria actually has no choice than to reopen the border.”

The President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, Mr Muftau Oyegunle, has also said, “The Central Bank of Nigeria said that COVID-19 and the closure of border were two major reasons that escalated inflation in Nigeria.

“And the one that is easier to control is the closure of border, so opening the border is a welcome decision if it is going to help the rate of inflation in Nigeria.

Ordinarily, the border closure should have been a short and temporary measure, not as long as it was.”