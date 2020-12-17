BREAKING! 344 Schoolboys Abducted In Katsina Released, Says State Govt

This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad via his Twitter handle.

According to Ahmad: “The abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara have been rescued, the Katsina State Government has confirmed the news. Alhamdulillah.”

Recall that Boko Haram had last week abducted about 600 students from GSSS in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A few days later, Boko Haram had claimed responsibility for the abduction.