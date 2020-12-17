Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking: Lagos orders closure of public, private schools, announces resumption date

The Lagos State Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday.

The directive and announcement were contained in a statement on Thursday by the Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni.

The statement, titled: “The 2020/2021 first term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday 18th December, 2020,” said in part: “The Lagos States Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday 18th December, 2020.

“Therefore, all public and private schools below tertiary level in the state are to close for the Christmas and New Year holiday on that day. Schools are to resume back on Monday 4th January, 2021 in compliance with the Lagos State harmonized academic timetable.

“It is important to note that boarders are to resume on Sunday 3rd January, 2021 while academic activities commences immediately.”

