FG licenses 173 centres for NIN registration..see list

The federal government has approved the licensing of 173 centres and 30 state government institutions to conduct enrolment of persons into the National Identity Database (NIDB).

The notice was posted on the website of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Wednesday.

This is coming after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) asked telecommunications companies to block SIM cards not registered with NIN after two weeks.

The directive was based on the outcome of a meeting of key stakeholders in the communications industry as convened by Isa Ali Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy.

The development has generated criticisms from different quarters, with many Nigerians expressing their displeasure at the new directive.

“The Honorable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct enrolment of all persons including legal residents into the National Identity Database (NIDB) on behalf of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC),” the notice read.

“Pursuant to the above, find the list of all the successful firms who satisfied all the evaluation criteria as stated in the Advert for the Expression of Interest (EOI) of each of the respective categories in full.

“The Commission congratulates all those who have been cleared to conduct enrollment of all persons on behalf of NIMC for data capture services.”

Below is the list:

” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />

” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />