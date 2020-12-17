Historic !..Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting, with Buhari present

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday participated in the 36th Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting from his country home in Daura, Katsina State, via video conferencing, contributing to major decisions on procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs for HIV-AIDS and equipment for cancer treatment.

In the historic meeting, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, President Buhari paid close attention, following discussions on a mix of 33 memoranda dealing with policies, contracts and reports, and where he felt the need, he also asked for recognition and intervened.

The meeting took some critical decisions, which include approvals for procurement of essential drugs for HIV-AIDS treatment, equipment for cancer treatment for University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, first in North-Eastern States.

Approvals were also given for a contract to construct an 11 (eleven) storey building to serve as headquarters of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Abuja, COVID-19 vaccine and phased reopening of borders.

The meeting received the last batch of reports from ministers on ENDSARS interactions in their states.