Julius Berger blamed for Gas rupture on Lagos/ Ibadan expressway

Nigeria Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said it was the second time that Julius Berger would cause gas leakage in the area, adding that the construction company could be punished over the incident.

The South-West Zonal Coordinator of the agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, observed that Julius Berger did not observe the setback, which was marked out in the area.

He said, “A similar thing happened some months ago. Julius Berger did not keep to the setback, because right in front of PUNCH, you will see that the Nigerian Gas Company put a notice there as a setback. They were not supposed to do anything close to that place for safety reasons.

“The gas company said action would be taken against them (Julius Berger). If this has happened twice, we hope the third one will not be around a residential area where lives may be lost.”

But the Federal Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works, Joshua Popoola, described the leakage as an accident, adding that it was not true that Julius Berger had been involved in such an incident before.

He noted that the people, who laid the gas pipeline, did not follow the normal procedure.

Popoola said, “If any accident happens, you should know that it is not intentional. Julius Berger has been on that road since 2013 and that’s seven years without such a thing happening. So, what happened today was an accident.

“That is why we always say whoever wants to use our right of way should get approval from the minister, because we have standards. This gas pipeline, we have a minimum depth where the pipe must be laid. But the majority of them will go through without getting approval from the appropriate authority. So, when they were doing it, they did shoddy jobs. Probably the minimum depth was not observed. There is bound to be such things.

A contractor that is using equipment, if he is not aware of such things, such things can happen. Assuming where normal procedure was followed before they laid the pipeline, you will know the alignment where you have a gas pipeline and as a contractor, you will be extra careful. Now, that this has happened, it will not happen again because they are now aware that the alignment of the gas pipeline is within that corridor.”

A resident of the Journalists’ Estate, Arepo, Francis Okoye, blamed the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as well as the contractor for not having a comprehensive infrastructure map of areas around the road.

Okoye stated, “We have to be thankful to God that a major catastrophe was averted. Imagine the colossal loss that would have been recorded if there had been an explosion. What would have happened to the investments worth several billions of naira by the companies around the area? What about their workers and residential houses around the area?

“The ministry ought to have a comprehensive map of infrastructure and utilities around the project site and make such available to the contractor. If it doesn’t, then it is a serious dereliction of duty. For Julius Berger, can it work like that in Germany or any other developed nation without knowing where key utilities are located and the depth underground?”

The spokesperson for Julius Berger, Moses Duku, said the firm was aware of the gas pipeline rupture and had deployed men to address the issue.

He said, “Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is aware of and is responding to the rupture of a pipeline, which occurred around Punch Newspaper, Magboro, earlier today.

“We appeal to motorists to remain calm as Gaslink has been notified of the incident and all efforts are being made with other relevant agencies to secure the site.

“We advise motorists to steer clear of the area and consider alternate routes. We will provide more information as it becomes available.” .