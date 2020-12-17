Monumental Staff Salary deduction fraud uncovered in Offa Poly

The feud between the Federal government agency the Integrated Personel Payroll: System (IPPIS)and the Federal institutions across the country is far from over,since inception the IPPIS has been bedeviled with one problem or the other.

Among the problem bedevilling the organization are,non-remittance of funds deducted to their various unions, cooperative and thrift society,check off dews.

Withholding staff salaries for reasons known to them.No staff in this school can say how much their take-home is.

As these continues,other home made problems started rearing its ugly head emanating from institutions across the federation,amongst these were deductions coming from various institutions bursary department.

For instance at the since inception of the scheme which ASUU are on indefinite strike over,many staff salaries were badly deducted in July this year at the Federal Polytechnic Offa, when the affected staff contacted the IPPIS Abuja,the agency stated that they did not owe any institutions salary,if the response of the agency is anything to go by,the question then is, who is withholding the staffs salary.

This necessitated our man to visit The Federal Polytechnic Offa where an unannounced industrial strike was embarked upon.

The staff were demanding amongst other things, that if its not the IPPIS that is witholding the money, the school management should provide their money.