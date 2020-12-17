physically challenged create chaos at National Assembly

Physically challenged persons from Niger Delta created chaos at the entrance of the Senate wing of the National Assembly early morning hours on Thursday.

It wasjust as lawmakers were preparing for plenary.

The grouse of the physically challenged was their alleged marginalisation in their region.

The aggrieved persons said they were at the National Assembly to fight for their right.

One of them said: “All the Niger Delta Senators are not being helping us.

“They are just keeping us on the streets of Niger Delta.

“They have been paying Boko Haram, kidnappers, but they are not ready to make laws for us.”