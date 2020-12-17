Segun Awolowo gets kudos for good job @ Export Promotion Council

The birth of a new Nigeria.

Somebody please help me thank Olusegun Awolowo Jnr and his staffers at NEPC.

Often times we believe nothing in Nigeria works. We believe government controlled stuff is fraught with delays and bribery.

Well, Segun Awolowo Jnr and his staffers at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council proved me wrong.

I walked into their Apapa, Lagos office to process an export licence. I expected all kinds of drama, but from the gate I was disappointed. The friendly security man at the gate gave me a free face mask. He did not smile or expect gratification. Inside the staff I met helped me through the online registration process and instant I got an email notification to go pay at the bank. The moment I paid, another email notification came that my payment had been received and certificate would be processed and ready for collection in 24 hours. No way. I did not believe it possible.

Well, I called the NEPC this afternoon and to my shock, the certificate is ready. Such a huge relief.

I must commend Segun Awolowo Jnr, DG of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council. I have attended their well put together seminars to encourage exports and I must admit they are doing a fantastic job. We need more of such great minds.

Written by Al Humphrey Onyanabo