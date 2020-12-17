Senate uncover huge fraud in health ministry!

The Senate has indicted some officials of the Federal Ministry of Health.

The AuGF in its 2015 audit report, accused the Ministry officials of mismanaging N559m generated from sales of 681,487 units of International Certificate of Vaccination (Yellow Card) to members of the Public.

The query also indicted some former officials of the ministry took away, nine assorted vehicles before they left the service of the Federal Government.

Also in another query raised against the ministry, a level 12 officer was paid N74m against the laid down procedure in the civil service.

The Chairman of the Senate Public Accounts Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, said series of letters written to the ministry for their response to the allegations were ignored.

He said, “The Senate will have no option than to uphold the position of Auditor General of the Federation by sustaining the query.”