Time For State Police Is Now- Tinubu

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has stressed the need for state police in view of worsening insecurity across the country.

Tinubu also called for more revenue to be given to states to ensure that development gets closer to the people.

The former governor of Lagos State said although states needed more fund, the states should also offer more responsible leadership.

Speaking on Wednesday at the 71st post-humous birthday of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi in Ibadan, he said the time has come for the establishment of state police.

This, he said, would assist in no small way to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country.

Tinubu was represented at the ceremony by the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Obafemi Hamzat.

He said, ” It is imperative that states are given more revenue. I am not advocating a blank cheque for the states, the more revenue they get, the more they must do and the more they will assume more responsibilities.

“The current relationship between the police and the people need to be reformed so that the police will have a better answer to the security challenges we have in our country.

“States spend so much money on the police despite that it is the creation of the Federal Government. Senator Abiola Ajimobi and others have been advocates of state police for a long time. The time for state police has come, infact it is overdue.”

The Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi also called for devolution of power.

Fayemi, who described the states as the main drivers of development, said despite the important position the states occupy, the resources at their disposal were meagre.

He said the states needed more revenues to carry out developmental projects and welfare programmes.