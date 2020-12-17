Trending thoughts on Dec 30 deadline to link SIM cards

Unrealistic deadline! That is the voice of the people. YOU NEWS chronicles the outrage of the citizenry on the issue.

Millions of SIM card subscribers not captured by NIN will NEVER make the December 30 deadline to link SIM cards with National Identification number. In fact, any deadline is not realistic. FG should first and foremost ensure that people have access to easy registration by creating NIM desks in every bank branches across the country. The banks are the easiest outlets for effective registration.

This current Nigerian government can be best described as a trial and error administration with ill-thought policies they keep backtracking from after woeful effects and consequences on the economy and welfare of the citizens, therefrom.

Any process that creates panic leads to extortion and extortion generates compromise that might create ‘fake’ NIN for victims of extortion. Threatening to block people’s lines is needless creation of panic.

“Naija government with their fire 🔥 brigade approach of doing things. After suffering people, they will now extend it.

“Do we really think well before churning out policies in this country? I mean how can you give a two- week ultimatum to almost 190 million GSM subscribers to update their records with NIN? How? And I ask how again?

First, how many of this number already have their NIN? I will hazard a guess of may be 30% which will come to around 57 million. So you truly think even this 57 million subscribers can be updated within 2 weeks?

Okay what about the remaining 133 million subscribers who most probably do not have their NIN yet? So they will get their NIN and also get it into network provider records within this 2 weeks? No now. Haba!!!

The NIMC that will issue the NIN, can they cope with such numbers in 2 weeks?

And all this in this in this Yuletide?

We need to think again dear NCC and supervising ministry.”

From this morning, Nigerians will besiege phone customer centres to update their NIN.

Others will overwhelm NIMC to get their NIN. This will be war, as much as I commend the new thinkers in the Ministry, a two weeks deadline is not practicable, not in this time of COVID-19.

How many Nigerians have their NIN number? How soon can they get it done?

The crowds will be in combo seasons of pandemic and yuletide!

Even if the Minister who ordered this cannot think; what happened to everyone else around him?

“Two weeks to add NIN to Sim card registerations. Two weeks. In a pandemic. With many office staff working from home.

Is there no one that can look these people in the face and say “Sir/Ma’am, at this time this will make the lives of our people very difficult. That we can actually use BVN to track these numbers”