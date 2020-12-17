Two fleeing armed robbers fall off Okada, one dies, another set ablaze

Two armed robbers have lost their lives at the Agodi Government Secretariat, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, when luck ran out on them and they fell off from the motorcycle they were escaping.

We learnt about 20 persons gathered close to the Secretariat, opposite the Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission at about 6.15pm, with a tyre burning on an object by the side of the road.

Apparently, one man lay dead by the road lay by, while in the tyre that was burning on the road was a dead body.

Confirming the incident and giving details of what happened, the spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, disclosed in a statement that the incident was that of robbery/fatal motor and motorcycle accident that happened around 3:30pm.

According to Fadeyi: “One Adebayo Tobi (27 years) of Plot 4, Owode, Apata, Ibadan was robbed at Favours area of Awolowo, Bodija in Ibadan of his VIvo 400 Android phone and a bag containing some papers by two Okada robbers.

“Sequel to this, he immediately pursued them with his Toyota Corolla car with REG. NO (LAGOS) KRD 573 CH along Dandaru Road, opposite INEC Office where the hoodlums suddenly entered into a pothole and lost control of the bike and fell off.

“One of them died instantly, while the other sustained carrying degrees of injury. At the receipt of the information, the DPO Agodi moved swiftly to the scene, but before his arrival, the injured robber had been set ablaze by the angry mob numbering up to 200.