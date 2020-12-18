Abiodun Raufu, braces up for 2023 politics..eyes National Assembly

A National Assembly seat hopeful, Abiodun Raufu, PhD, has started meeting the political leaders and elders in his federal constituency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Raufu, a former lecturer at Texas Southern University, the United States of America, now an assistant professor at Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been eyeing the Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency seat in the Nigerian National Assemby in 2023.

The US university don, according to a source, has decided to run for the seat on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The political scientist and criminologist, Professor Raufu, in the meantime, has been meeting the leaders of his party and other members to mobilise support for his aspiration.

It was reliably gathered that at such a meeting between Professor Abiodun Raufu and the PDP leaders in Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibadan, there were nearly 100 political stalwarts in attendance.

These party stalwarts were met under the leadership of Alhaji Adeniyi.

Also, the former Managing Director of National Mirror, Professor Raufu, has also met the PDP local exco at the headquarters of the local government, Moniya, as he plans to meet the leaders and exco of the party in Lagelu Local Government in the next few days.

Meanwhile, he was reported to have met the overall leader of the party in Lagelu LGA, Chief Taliat Okeyode.

According to our source, Professor Raufu was quoted as saying, “The reception was very warm and promising regarding my political ambition.

“I was really impressed about their unity and love for me.”