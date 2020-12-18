Bloodbath as bandits attack Emir’s convoy, 6 Killed!

Three policemen and six palace guards have been killed as suspected armed bandits attacked a Zamfara monarch, the Emir of Kaura Namoda Sanusi Muhammad, at Marabar Maska in Katsina State.

The attack occurred on Friday morning when the emir was returning to his kingdom from Abuja.

The emir, a retired major of the Nigerian Army, was appointed in May following demise of his father.

Bandits attacked the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda, HRH Sanusi Muhammad Asha, along Zaria-Funtua road, killing three policemen and five others.

Relatives of the Emir told Channels Television on Friday that the incident happened on Thursday night when the monarch was on his way back to town from Abuja.

The Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo also confirmed the incident. He, however, declined to comment further on the attack.

It was gathered that the armed men mercilessly attacked a Hilux in the emir’s convoy and killed the driver, three policemen, a senior guard to the king, and one Dan Amal, who is an uncle to the Emir.