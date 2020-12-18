FG orders network providers to cancel NIN N20 retrieval charges

The Federal Government has ordered all network providers to cancel the N20 charge for the retrieval of the National Identification Number (NIN) with immediate effect.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to remove the N20 fee imposed on subscribers for NIN retrieval requests.

Pantami said this in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Friday in Abuja.

The Minister’s directive which took immediate effect, was an intervention aimed at making the process easier and affordable.

He said that the Executive Vice-Chairman of NCC and the Director General of NIMC, informed him in a letter conveying the implementation of the directive, that the relevant authorities had met and negotiated a waiver with the Mobile Network Operators in that regard.

“By this waiver, all Nigerians, subscribers and applicants can access the service using the *346# code for their NIN retrieval at no charge for the duration of the NIN/SIM Card integration exercise,” he said.

The Federal Government had earlier directed that National Identification Numbers (NIN) be integrated with Subscriber Identification Modules for security purposes