Masari announces release of 344 on Thursday at Tsafe about 82.5km to Kankara

Katsina State Government has announced the release of abducted pupils of Government Science Secondary School in Ƙanƙara, Katsina.

Ibrahim Katsina SA SECURITY to Gov MASARI confirm their release.

According to him, the students were released on Thursday at Tsafe about 82.5km to Kankara. 344 were released.

Governor Aminu Masari has announced the release of the abducted pupils of the GSSS in Ƙanƙara area of Katsina.

The governor said the students would be reunited with their families after medical examination.

Masari said the government would increase security personnel in the schools to avert a re-occurrence.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has spoken about the efforts that went into the rescue of the abducted students in Kankara, Katsina state.

He urged Nigerians to be patient and fair to his administration as it deals with the problems of security, economy, and corruption.