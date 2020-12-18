Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nigeria records 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, highest ever in one day

Nigeria on Thursday reported 1,145 new cases of COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

The figure was the highest ever infection recorded in one day since recordkeeping commenced in March.

According to the NCDC, total COVID-19 cases in Nigeria now sums up to 76,207 cases. While 67,110 cases have been discharged, the country has recorded 1201 deaths across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.

The 1,145 new cases were reported from 24 states, including Lagos (459), FCT (145), Kaduna (138), Plateau (80), Katsina (70), Gombe (52), Niger (31), Kano (23), Bayelsa (21), Bauchi (18), Ondo (18), Rivers (17), Ogun (12), Oyo (12), Edo (8), Nasarawa (8), Ebonyi (7), Osun (6), Ekiti (5), Kebbi (5), Borno (4), Jigawa (3), Akwa Ibom (2), and Anambra (1).

Earlier on Thursday, the Presidential Task Force officially declared a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The PTF added that it will begin to review the further reopening of the nation’s economy.

