CONFLICTING !..Army claims Kankara boys rescued, Gov Masai says release negotiated

December 19, 2020

The defence headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji successfully rescued all 344 abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State

Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, and Bello Masari, his Katsina counterpart, had separately said the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association played a major role in the release of the schoolboys.

But in a statement on Friday, John Enenche, spokesman of the defence headquarters, said the military rescued the captives, thanking “the members of general public who volunteered information are also appreciated”.

He said the students were rescued “on the heels of credible intelligence by the gallant troops”, with high degree of professionalism to ensure they were all rescued alive.

“Keeping to its promise to ensure the safe return of all abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI rescued all 344 abducted students on Thursday 17 December 2020,” he said.

“The Military High Command commends troops of Operation Hadarin Daji including all security agencies for their dexterity.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the students who spent six days in captivity.

