Garba Shehu apologises for saying only 10 Kankara boys abducted

December 19, 2020

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, has apologised for a misleading piece of information on the abducted schoolboys of Government Science School in Kankara, Katsina State.

Shehu, who had said only 10 schoolboys were missing, tendered the apology on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted: “I apologize for the incorrect communication citing that only 10 students were kidnapped at the science school, Kankara.

“This communication of numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know. These numbers were seen to conflict with what was available at that time.

“Please understand that this communication was in no way done to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

“Please accept my sincere apologies on this matter as we continue to move our great Nation Nigeria forward. Thank you.”

