Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

11 injured as diesel tanker explodes in Lagos

Younews Ng December 20, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 84 Views

11 people sustained injuries when a tanker, loaded with diesel, exploded on the Otedola bridge on Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday in Lagos.

Olusegun Ogungbemide, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, confirmed the incident in a statement Saturday evening.

Ogungbemide said that the explosion occurred when the tanker rolled back and collided with another Articulated truck carrying goods and a salon car.

“The impact of the collision resulted in the explosion.

“About 11 passengers involved in the crash but no death was recorded.

“The rescue teams of FRSC, Lagos Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are quickly mobilised to the scene for the rescue operation.

“The rescue team of Lagos Fire service are making frantic effort to extinguish the fire while FRSC and other traffic, the management team are on the ground controlling traffic flow,” the commander stated.

He advised drivers and owners of articulated vehicles to put their vehicles in proper shape and maintain minimum safety standard.

The commander also implored the public to be more vigilant while using the road, especially during this festive period.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Ex-President accused of attempted coup

Central African Republic authorities have accused a former president of an attempted coup, as a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.