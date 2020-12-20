Breaking: Edo Head Of Service Kidnapped !

Edo Head Of Service, Anthony Okongbuwa , has been Kidnapped on Saturday ‘s evening according to sources in Benin.

It happened along Oza Road, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area.

The gunmen reportedly killed his official driver, whose name could not be immediately confirmed, before abducting Okungbowa.

A senior civil servant, who craved anonymity, said the incident happened after Okungbowa attended a local event in Oza.

“He was kidnapped on his way back to Benin City after attending the event. His driver was killed in the process,” the source said.