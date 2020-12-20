Pastor Marries Secretary 4 Mths After Wife’s Death

The Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in Zimbabwe has reportedly been thrown into confusion, after one of the church pastors married his secretary four months after his wife’s death.

Local newspaper, H-Metro, reported that Reverend Amon Chinyemba wedded his secretary, Nyaradzo Chibhememe, last weekend in an elaborate ceremony, which was officiated by Reverend Manyika in Hatfield. Chinyemba is said to belong to an AFM faction led by one Reverend Cossum Chiangwa.

The wedding ceremony was said to have left many church members with mixed feelings, as they wondered if it was appropriate for Chinyemba to marry so soon after the death of his wife, Siphiwe.

While there were speculations of the two being romantically involved before Siphiwe’s death in August, others said the pastor got married so quickly because he needed a wife to be eligible to challenge for AFM presidency next year.

Reverend Peter Kefias, spokesperson for Chiangwa-led AFM, however, debunked the claim and further insisted that there was nothing wrong about the wedding, saying Chinyemba had followed all cultural and traditional protocols following the death of his wife.

“Rev Chinyemba had no pressure to marry his new wife Nyaradzo Chibhememe who has been widowed for the past 20 years.

“The two fell into a relationship for one and half months before tying the knot and his three daughters-Prudence, Patience and Precious-are grown-ups and married.

“Yes, Prudence was supposed to be married according to custom on 12th December 2020. The date was moved to next year to allow the wedding to take place”, he said.

On the speculation that Chinyemba had been romantically involved with his secretary before his wife’s death, Kefias revealed that Chinyemba had tried to marry a widow from another Pentecostal church, ZAOGA.

It was reported that he turned to his secretary after the marriage plans with the widow did not work out.

“Rev Chinyemba’s marriage was not a secret and at one time he met Dr Ezekiel Guti with the intention to be allowed to marry one of the ZAOGA widows, but it was not God’s will.

“He saw it best to take his secretary as his wife since she has been widowed for some years and he took AFM Council co-workers as part of his bridal crew.

“Those who are making noise about this wedding could of the other faction as you know that the AFM split is still pending before the courts of law.

“We would like to suggest that church politics is at play here and might be the other faction members who are up to tarnish Rev Chinyemba’s name,” the spokesperson added.

It was further stated that Kefas Mujokori, who is also a reverend in the ministry, insisted that there was no law in the AFM’s constitution which bars widowed or single members from contesting for any church position.