Tragedy : Nigerian medical doctor in U.S gun down wife

A Texas, United States-based Dr. Ben Okigbo, a medical doctor believed to hail from Idumuje Unor, Aniocha North Local Government, Delta State on Saturday morning reportedly pulled a gun and shot his wife, Laura, a nurse also said to hail from Akwukwu-Igbo, another Delta community.

Both were said to be living happily until the incident.

No reason has been given for the murder and suicide which has rendered the children of the couple orphans.

Nigerian US-based journalist and versatile writer, Azuka Jebose Molokwu, broke the sad news on his Facebook wall thus:

“Texas Morning Tragedy:

“At sunrise this cold Saturday, Dr. Ben Okigbo, a medical doctor in Houston, pulled up a handgun and fatally shot his wife. His wife was a nurse too. A few seconds later he turned the gun on himself. These hours their three children are dealing with the tragedy of losing their parents at home. We will never know why Dr. Okigbo, decided to kill his wife and commit suicide thereafter.

“It’s my understanding that Dr. Okigbo was originally from Idumuje Unor while his wife was from Akwukwu Igbo, both towns are in Delta State of Nigeria.”