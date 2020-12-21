Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Aregbesola opens up on alleged rift with Osun gov

Younews Ng December 21, 2020 Business, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 108 Views

The ex-Osun state governor, when asked about the recent meeting he had with his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola, ex-governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, at the residence of Chief Bisi Akande in Ila, Aregbesola denied having any rift with Oyetola.

He said the meeting was not to settle any rift, noting that his being away from the state was to allow the new governor to settle down in office.

“I have clarified this to the world, I don’t have any rift with anybody. I’ve been away from here for a while simply to allow the new governor to settle down.

“With what I see, our party remains strong and my having to be more here is to strengthen the party through healthy mobilisation. My party is my party,” he said.

