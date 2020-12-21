Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

NIPSS boss, Galadima, dies barely a year in office !

The Director-General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru in Plateau state, Prof. Habu Galadima, is dead.

Galadima’s death came barely one year after assuming office as the Director-General of NIPSS in August 2019.

He went to Abuja for a programme .he died thereafter.

A statement signed by NIPSS Secretary/Director of Administration, Brid Gen CFJ Udaya (retd.), also confirmed Galadima’s death.

It said ” On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director General/CEO of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima which occurred this morning 20th December, 2020 after a brief illness.

