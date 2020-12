Six persons died on Monday as the nation recorded 356 new infections of the COVID-19 pandemic in 14 states and the FCT.

The FCT led the tally of states with 79 new cases followed by Lagos and Kaduna States with 59 and 56 cases respectively.

Monday’s new cases brought the total number of cases of the pandemic in Nigeria to 78,790 confirmed cases out of which 68,483 were successfully treated and discharged.

The six deaths recorded on Monday also brought the total number of deaths to 1,227.