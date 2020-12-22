Beware! This robber, rapist escaped from police during #endSARS

A notorious robber and rapist, Adeniyi Ajayi, escaped from the custody of the Lagos State Police Command during the #EndSARS protest.

A source at the command headquarters said Ajayi, aka Ogologo, shortly after his arrest by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, was arraigned and remanded by the court.

He was, however, later returned to the SARS office at Ikeja.

The source noted that this was due to the COVID-19 restrictions which prevented the prison service from taking in fresh inmates at the time.

after the disbandment of SARS due to the nationwide protest against police brutality, some of the suspects in the SARS cell escaped, among whom was Ajayi.

The 27-year-old ex-convict was paraded on July 1, 2020, by the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, at the command headquarters for allegedly raping no fewer than eight women during robberies in different parts of the state.

Among the victims were civil servants and lawyers, who were said to have stormed the SARS office to testify against him.

The suspect, who was arrested in the Ijora Badia area, confessed to the rape of three women.

He had said, “I prefer to be killed than go to prison. I have been imprisoned before, but when I came out, I had no job and that was why I went back to robbing people. I have only raped three victims, and it was when their husbands and bosses refused to cooperate with me that I raped their wives and maids in their presence.”

Because of COVID-19, he was remanded in police custody and that was where he escaped along with other suspects during a jailbreak. They almost killed one of the officers while escaping,”

Ajayi had already robbed two families and raped a woman after his escape from custody.