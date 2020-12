Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV, V.P-elect Kamala & hubby for next week

He and the future first lady were the latest high-profile political figures publicly joining the first wave of vaccinations aimed at stopping a pandemic that has killed almost 318,000 Americans.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband will be vaccinated next week.

Meanwhile, the serving vice president, Mike Pence, and his wife got vaccinations last week. Trump, however, has yet to take part in the drive.

The Republican leader — who has become consumed by pushing conspiracy theories that his election loss to Biden was the result of mass fraud — cites the natural immunity he is believed to enjoy after recovering from a bout of coronavirus.

Surgeon general Jerome Adams reinforced that argument at the weekend that, saying that due to the antibodies the president received from his infection, “that is actually one scenario where we tell people maybe you should hold off on getting the vaccine.”

However, he has done little, even in terms of issuing statements, to support the campaign to overcome Americans’ vaccine skepticism.

His wife, Melania Trump, who likewise contracted Covid-19, has also been largely absent from the issue.

The inconsistent messaging is part of a pattern with Trump, who throughout the pandemic has veered from declaring himself a wartime leader to scoffing at scientists and insisting that the disease will go away without major changes in Americans’ daily lives.

Oldest to assume presidency

Biden will be the oldest president ever to take office on January 20.