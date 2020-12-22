COVID-19: All Churches, Schools, Mosques, Markets In Nigeria Should Be Closed Till February 12, 2021

The federal government has ordered the nationwide closure of recreational centers, clubs, bars, restaurants, this is to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had earlier warned that Nigeria might be soon be entering the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So in order to curb the spread, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 today imposed new guidelines that Nigerians must follow.

They shutdown schools till January 18, 2021. No social gathering of more than 50 people, recreational centers to remain shut till further notice.

I’m of the opinion that churches, Mosques and markets should also be closed till next year, this is to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread in the country.

I think they should remain shut till February 12, 2021, mostly because Nigeria is likely to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine by January.

I believe it will be wise to vaccinate everyone before opening up places that are known to always have a large number of gatherings.

So that’s why I’m suggesting that the presidential task force should shutdown Churches, School, Mosques, and market places till February 12, 2021.

Just like we did during the peak of the pandemic, people would be allowed to buy basic food items once or twice a week till the worst phase is over and everyone will be vaccinated.