Glo issues shortcode for NIN integration

December 22, 2020

Globacom has unveiled a shortcode for its subscribers to seamlessly complete the process of linking their mobile lines to their National Identification Number.

The unveiling of the code was in response to the recent directive of Nigerian Communications Commission for all SIM registration records to be integrated with a National Identification Number, the company said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Globacom stated, “All our esteemed customers can now link their National Identification Number to their mobile numbers by simply sending ‘UPDATENIN NIN FirstName and LastName’ to 109. For example, send ‘UPDATENIN 12345678903 Chidera Abdul-Ola’ to 109.”

The company advised customers without NIN to visit a NIN enrolment centre to get registered and obtain one immediately

