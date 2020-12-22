Kankara student reveals guided secret : “We were told to say Boko Haram kidnapped us”

The lid may have been blown off a closely guided secret, as one of the hundreds of schoolboys kidnapped from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State said that their abductors were not members of Boko Haram !

The schoolboy disclosed this in a viral video, adding that they were told to say that the kidnappers were Boko Haram insurgents.

Asked if their abductors were bandits or Boko Haram, the students said, “I do not know who they are but I was told to say they’re Boko Haram from the gang of Abu Shekau.”

Asked about his experience, he added, “From what I experienced sincerely they are not Boko Haram.”

Over 600 students were abducted from the school by suspected bandits over a week ago. While many of them escaped from their captors, 344 were ferried into the forest by the kidnappers.

However, the 344 students were released to the government of Katsina State on Friday after spending exactly a week in captivity.

Recall that immediately after the release of the students, Bello Matawalle, the Governor of Zamfara, revealed that Fulani apex socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, negotiated the release of their release.

Matawalle said the state was able to secure their release through the help of MACBANand repentant bandits.

This was despite claims by the Boko Haram insurgents that they kidnapped the boys.

Matawalle had insisted that there was “nothing like Boko Haram in the abduction, claiming the bandits did it.”