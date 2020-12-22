Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Kankara student reveals guided secret : “We were told to say Boko Haram kidnapped us”

Younews Ng December 22, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 129 Views

The lid may have been blown off a closely guided secret, as one of the hundreds of schoolboys kidnapped from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State said that their abductors were not members of Boko Haram !

The schoolboy disclosed this in a viral video, adding that they were told to say that the kidnappers were Boko Haram insurgents.

Asked if their abductors were bandits or Boko Haram, the students said, “I do not know who they are but I was told to say they’re Boko Haram from the gang of Abu Shekau.”

Asked about his experience, he added, “From what I experienced sincerely they are not Boko Haram.”

Over 600 students were abducted from the school by suspected bandits over a week ago. While many of them escaped from their captors, 344 were ferried into the forest by the kidnappers.

However, the 344 students were released to the government of Katsina State on Friday after spending exactly a week in captivity.

Recall that immediately after the release of the students, Bello Matawalle, the Governor of Zamfara, revealed that Fulani apex socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, negotiated the release of their release.

Matawalle said the state was able to secure their release through the help of MACBANand repentant bandits.

This was despite claims by the Boko Haram insurgents that they kidnapped the boys.

Matawalle had insisted that there was “nothing like Boko Haram in the abduction, claiming the bandits did it.”

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Sanwo-Olu much better, awaiting COVID-19 virus clearance — Commissioner

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.