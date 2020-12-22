NIN: How Nigerians in diaspora can register – Abike Dabiri

The Federal Government has directed Nigerians abroad to visit the website of the National Identity Management Commission to enable them to register for the National Identity Number.

This was disclosed on Monday by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission.

The NIDCOM boss said that the details of the agents who are accredited to register Nigerians for NIN can be found on the website.

“Nigerians abroad should visit NIMC website http://nimc.gov.ng for details of their agents accredited to register Nigerians abroad all over the world,” she tweeted.

Her statement comes days after the Nigerian Communication Commission ordered telecommunications companies to suspend mobile phone SIM cards that are not linked to NIN.

The NCC had given the companies a duration of two weeks before implementing the suspension on SIM cards whose owners fail to provide NIN.

The deadline was on Monday (today) extended as revealed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy in a statement titled, ‘Extension of Registration Period and Cancellation of USSD and Verification Fees’.

This was after a meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, and attended by major stakeholders in the telecommunications sector.

Resolutions reached gave “Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021; and Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021.”