Olu of Warri’s death debunked.. It’s just custom niceties, he is dead – sources

Younews Ng December 22, 2020 Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release Leave a comment 81 Views

Warri Kingdom in Delta State has debunked the news that the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, had died.

Reports emerged yesterday that the monarch died on Monday.

And sources are saying, debunking it as rumour is just a response to the shock that social media broke the news.

“Traditionally and customarily speaking, some set of people from the palace should. It is part of the right of passage .”

He was said to have died from COVID-19 related illness after his health allegedly deteriorated on Sunday evening.

But a statement from the monarch’s palace signed by Chief Clement Maleghemi, Director of Palace administration, said the Olu is still receiving treatment at the moment.

Maleghemi said the office of the traditional prime minister would inform the general public of any other development in the Warri Kingdom.

