Amotekun trails abducted quarry worker to Oyo forest

Some gunmen reportedly stormed a quarry in the Moniya/Ojoo part of Ibadan, the Oyo State and abducted a female worker named Damilola Agboola yesterday.

According to those in the area, the female quarry worker, who was on site with other staff of the quarry, was whisked away to an unknown destination by the gunmen.

The State Commandant of Amotekun in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), confirmed the abduction of the site worker, adding, “We are on the trail of the kidnappers. Our personnel are in the bush in search of the lady as we speak.”

Police too are saying , “Information from Divisional Police Officer, Moniya, revealed that on December 21, at about 1pm, one Agboola Damilola, a female staff of Delydad Quarry, was abducted along Old-Oyo Ibadan Road by a suspected five-man criminal gang. “Immediately the information got to the DPO, he swung into action and a coordinated search commenced.”