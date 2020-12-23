ASUU to announce its final decision today (Wed) , as negotiation resumed with FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities and Federal Government on Tuesday resumed negotiations over the ongoing strike embarked upon by the lecturers.

The two parties converged for a new meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, on Monday said the union would make its decision known on Wednesday.

He had said, “I will address that matter on Wednesday. There is nothing I can say now. We are concluding our consultation by Tuesday. I have been telling all journalists that I won’t say anything until Wednesday. Whatever he (Ngige) says I’m not saying anything. We are reviewing the situation.”

The FG’s team was led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, while the lecturers were led into the meeting by their president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi.

The two parties had met last Thursday for over five hours but the resolutions of the parley were not made public.

The Federal Government had during the November 27 meeting with the union pledged N40bn as the Earned Allowance and N30bn for the revitalisation of the university system bringing the total payment to N70bn.

It also promised to pay the arrears of salaries to the lecturers.

The union, in turn, pledged to present the offer to its organs and get back to the government on their decision.