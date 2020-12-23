Benue gov hails Wike for keeping PDP going.. ‘ ‘opposition needed for democracy’

Benue gov hails Wike for keeping PDP Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has said, God destined him and Wike to work together to speak up for the voiceless and marginalized people in the country.

According to him, Nigeria has since 2015, ceased to be a country where equity, justice and fairness are promoted. He noted that until those virtues are embraced nationally, every citizen will remain entangled and will never be free.

Ortom said, “Today, there is no more employment for our youths. That gave rise to the youth restiveness agitation called #EndSARS Protest. I think any right-thinking man should not be thinking about leaving PDP for any other party or even the ruling party,

“We cannot be a one-party state. The PDP in 2015 did not suppress the opposition party to turn Nigeria to be one party state. Then, that is not democracy anymore and so we want to appreciate governor Wike for standing as the beckons of the PDP.”